Youngstown businesses reach out to man after car crashed into home

Rafael Taveras spoke with First News Wednesday, showing the damage to his home along West Ravenwood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Help is on the way for a Youngstown man after a car crashed into his home Monday.

Rafael Taveras spoke with First News Wednesday, showing the damage to his home along West Ravenwood.

The city had put up support beams to help, but a permanent fix is needed.

Mike Owens from Owen’s Construction & Roofing along with Picture Perfect gave Taveras a thousand dollars each to help with the repairs.

Home Depot in Boardman has offered to supply the plywood.

Owens says people need to reach out and help each other in times of need.