YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Days ahead of time, workers are busy decorating storefronts for this Friday’s Holiday Parade and Tree-lighting in Youngstown.

This will be the first year for the parade downtown since the pandemic began, and the parade itself will be winding its way from one end of downtown to the other.

It will begin and end at the Covelli Centre, marching from there to Market Street, then to West Federal Street, to Vindicator Square and will return by Front Street.

Youngstown parade route and parking

Both West Federal and Phelps Streets will be closed all day Friday, while roads for the parade route will close at 5 p.m. The east end of downtown should remain open, however, except for areas still closed because of construction.

“You’ll still be able to get around on the right side over to the Doubletree. That side, you can still access downtown,” said Melanie Clarke-Penella, the city’s special events coordinator.

Parking will be available next to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre and the Covelli Centre, as well as lots off Commerce Street.

Besides the lighting of the tree on Central Square, businesses will compete in a decorating contest, and the Youngstown Flea will cover two blocks of Phelps Street, doubling in size from last year.

“Last year again, a portion of Phelps wasn’t done, so we restricted down to 30 vendors. We have over 65 vendors this year that are gonna be here,” said Derrick McDowell, founder of the Youngstown Flea.

With all of the activity taking place, organizers say downtown will be very busy.

“I’m expecting maybe 10,000,” said Clarke-Penella.