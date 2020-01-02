Youngstown business owner who left drugs behind now works to change community

Trina Williams said she used to suck wind out of her community but now she hopes to breathe it right back in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A well-known chef in Youngstown is using her business to stand up against drugs and violence.

Trina Williams has been cooking for the community for 30 years. She started her own catering business, A Fresh Wind Catering, in 2015.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I’ve been right in the community,” Williams said. “I cook for people. I tell people all the time, ‘From the hood to the suburbs or from the suburbs to the hood, it’s all good.’ I cook for everybody.”

It wasn’t always like this for Williams. What a lot of people don’t know is she used to be involved with drug activity.

“It started out as marijuana, and then it went to crack cocaine and then I ended up getting robbed,” she said.

Williams said she almost lost her life the day three men rushed into her home with guns, trying to find her stash.

“I know what it feels like to be on your knees execution-style. Your life flashes past you, just like everybody says. You see your life flash past you. Yeah, my funeral, my kids finding me. All of that was going on in my head.”

By the grace of God, she was able to escape and since then, has turned her life around.

“What made me just sit back and change my life forever is that I have two beautiful daughters, straight-A students,” Williams said. “Even though they knew what was going on, I had to show them a better way and I want to be there for them.”

She decided to change her route and decided to cook instead. Now she is giving back to the community she once took from.

“When I was selling drugs, I know I took wind from the community and I know it wasn’t right. But now that I have the platform and I’ve changed my life, I’m here to breathe the wind right back in.”

On January 11 from 12 to 2 p.m., Williams is having an event open to the community called “Stop the Violence.” It will take place at 507 Oak Hill Ave. in Youngstown. There will be community conversation, Narcan education and great food.