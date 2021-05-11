Youngstown Business Incubator plans partnership with El Paso Chamber of Commerce

They say it will be beneficial to each city's additive manufacturing industry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, officials with the Youngstown Business Incubator said that on Monday at 10 a.m., a partnership will be announced with the El Paso Chamber of Commerce.

A partnership between Youngstown State University and the University of Texas at El Paso will also be announced.

The incubator’s CEO Barb Ewing said, “Much of YBI’s success can be attributed to the strength of our partnerships. We’re looking forward to finding new connections and ways to impact our startups, our existing industry and our local students.”