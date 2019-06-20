Youngstown Business Incubator part of state partnership to help minority-owned businesses

The Youngstown Business Incubator will now provide services to socially and economically disadvantaged businesses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Development Services Agency has named the Youngstown Business Incubator as one of its partners to operate Minority Business Assistance Centers (MBAC).

The MBAC provides advice and services to socially and economically disadvantaged businesses throughout the state of Ohio. The Youngstown Business Incubator will now provide services that include no-cost counseling, state certification support and training that helps with sales and employment.

Development Director Lydia Mihalik explained that this initiative shows that they are continuing to give resources to businesses in Ohio communities.

“The majority of Ohio workers are employees of small businesses, and our Minority Business Assistance Centers can help business owners create even more jobs,” Mihalik said.

For more information about this program visit the Minority Business Assistance Center website.