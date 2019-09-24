Youngstown Business Incubator announces new staff and position changes

Tuesday, representatives from the Minority Business Assistance Center welcomed new staff members and announced position changes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Business Incubator has announced its staff is growing.

Tuesday, representatives from the Minority Business Assistance Center welcomed new staff members and announced position changes.

Three new positions were announced:

Aaron Adair has been hired to be the new business counselor for the Minority Business Assistance Center.

has been hired to be the new business counselor for the Minority Business Assistance Center. Tia Toles is the new Minority Business Assistance Center coordinator.

is the new Minority Business Assistance Center coordinator. Stephanie Gilchrist is returning to the YBI as the director of the Women in Entrepreneurship Program.

As well, two positions were changed:

Carmella Williams will serve as the new director of Supplier Diversity & Inclusion.

will serve as the new director of Supplier Diversity & Inclusion. Vern Richberg will transition into the new role of regional director for the Minority Business Assistance Center for the Youngstown Region.

The Minority Business Assistance Center at the YBI is dedicated to serving clients in the Youngstown area.

“This is such a part of our fabric at this point, that it is hard to imagine YBI without our Women in Entrepreneurship Program built into it and also the Minority Business Assistance Program,” said YBI CEO Barb Ewing.