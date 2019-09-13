Youngstown business hosting wine tasting benefit

Valley native Carmen Policy will be supplying the wine from his vineyards in Napa Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You can enjoy some fine wine and dinner while supporting two local schools.

On Tuesday, Steelite International in Youngstown is hosting a wine tasting in its showroom. Local restaurants will be donating staff and skills to provide hors d’oeuvres. Valley native Carmen Policy will be supplying the wine from his vineyards in Napa Valley.

John Miles of Steelite International says all of the money raised is going to two local schools.

“Ursuline right up the street, and YSU right on the edge of the facility here. Two great organizations and it was an opportunity for us to do something and give back to the community.”

To purchase a ticket or for more information, contact Angela Richards at arichards@steeliteusa.com or 724-856-4957.