He was shot in the buttocks on Wednesday on the East Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the buttocks about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on the East Side.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said the boy told police he was playing basketball on Forestview Avenue when someone in a passing car fired several shots and one of them struck the teen.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center by private car.