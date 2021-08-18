Youngstown bowling alley to require vaccination proof or negative COVID test for entry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than a dozen regional music clubs and theatres banded together on Wednesday to make some changes to their COVID-19 policies.

One bar and concert venue on the west side of Youngstown will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry on some occasions.

“It’s really an effort to try to stay open because if the numbers continue to trend the way they are, all of us are concerned that shows will either be postponed or canceled and we will end up right back where we were in March of 2020,” said Nathan Offerdahl, owner of Westside Bowl.

According to Offerdahl, many other venues across the region also made the decision to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry into their establishments.

He said there is no perfect way of doing this but they want to keep their doors open.

“It’s an imperfect solution to a very difficult problem. We know that there is going to be issues and things are going to change and the ground will shift underneath us, but I think we are all very much committed to the idea that we need to do something,” Offerdahl said.

You will only have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test if you’re going to Westside Bowl for an event. The policy will not be in effect for people going to bowl or grab a drink.

“It’s going to begin on the seventh of September. We needed a little bit of lead time to work with the bands and the staff and to let the customers know that it’s going to be a policy,” Offerdahl said.

Westside Bowl, along with other establishments, believes this measure will help keep its doors open.