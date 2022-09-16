YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Board of Education is seeking candidates to fill a board member vacancy due to the resignation of Dawn Turnage, whose term ended on September 13.

The Board of Education will interview candidates soon and must receive applications by 5 p.m. September 23. The newly appointed member will begin his or her term immediately.

If the selected member is interested in continuing to serve on the board, he or she must run in the next general election on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Turnage’s resignation is due to moving to another city to pursue a career opportunity.

“The Youngstown Board of Education is beyond grateful for Dawn’s service to the board and the Youngstown City School District,” said Board President Tiffany Patterson. “Her dedication to scholars and her work to support our schools is something we treasure. The board wishes Dawn well in her next chapter and looks forward to working with the new board member to continue to advocate for education and Youngstown City Schools.”

Those interested in serving on the Youngstown City School District School Board should email any current board members for an application or Philecia Carpenter at philecia.carpenter@youngstown.k12.oh.us.

According to Ohio law, those serving on Ohio school boards must be at least 18 years old, district residents and registered voters. Interviews will be scheduled at future dates.

The following are Board of Education contacts:

tiffany.patterson@youngstown.k12.oh.us,

Juanita.walker@youngstown.k12.oh.us,

tina.cvetkovich@youngstown.k12.oh.us,

kenneth.donaldson@youngstown.k12.oh.us,

brenda.kimble@youngstown.k12.oh.us,

jerome.williams@youngstown.k12.oh.us.