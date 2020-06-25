Youngstown Board of Education still discussing how to return to school this fall

There are three options being discussed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown School Board still has not decided whether to put a renewal school levy on the November ballot.

The current levy expires at the end of the year. It brings in $5.2 million a year.

They did vote to hire a law firm to make legal documents for the levy.

The board also discussed how to proceed with school this fall.

There are three options being discussed — a full return, a blend between in-school and home, and internet-only.

Going with the blended plan would require more buses and drivers.

They currently are training all teachers on how to use Google Classrooms this fall.

The district is also talking with other local school districts about their back-to-school plans for the fall.