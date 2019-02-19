Youngstown Board of Education member announces he's running for president

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown School Board member Dario Hunter announced Monday that he's running for president in 2020.

He announced his candidacy for the Green Party's nomination for President of the United States.

Hunter said he wants to "make America fair for once -- and for all."

In a press release, Hunter laid out some of the highlights of his platform:

Living wage jobs for all, Medicare for all, cutting military spending, investing instead in education and infrastructure, ending America's wars and interventions overseas, protecting workers' rights, transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy nationwide and fighting discrimination -- including educational and environmental racism."

Hunter is a rabbi in Youngstown, an educator and a community activist. He also used to be an environmental attorney.

In January, he launched an exploratory committee for the Green Party presidential nomination.