Youngstown Board of Control makes decision on countywide communications system

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown safety forces will remain part of a countywide communications system.

Thursday morning, the city’s Board of control agreed to spend almost $76,000 as its annual cost to be part of Mahoning County’s Joint Communications District.

Although the system is maintained under an agreement between Boardman, Austintown and the sherriff’s office, residents in the city should notice no changes.

“City of Youngstown has the largest, actually, answering point in the county because we’re the busiest of course, so we maintain our own 911 center. The Board of Control that was passed today is simply us utilizing the system that was established by the joint communication district,” said Youngstown police captain Jason Simon.

Youngstown has been part of the communications district for the last several years.