YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Board of Control met Thursday and approved close to 200 pieces of legislation totaling just over $7 million.

This was the first meeting of the year. Many of the items before the board were for costs associated with supplies, maintenance, yearly services and repairs for different departments in the city.

“Typically what we do at the first BOC of the year, we do a blanket of things that we know we need. We compare the year before and say, ‘You know, if we spent this much last year, here’s what we should put toward a blanket purchase order,'” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

Among the legislation approved was a request for the city of Youngstown to enter into an agreement with Valley Partners to administrate the City of Youngstown Facade Grant Program and the City of Youngstown Revolving Loan Fund Program, totaling $3 million in American Rescue Plan funding.

You can see the full agenda, with each item that was approved at Thursday’s meeting here.

The legislation passed by the board will now go before Youngstown City Council for them to vote on.