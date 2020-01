They distributed more than 50 large coats, 10 sleeping bags, tents and 100 pairs of shoes

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Blue Coats were in Trumbull County on Friday giving a big donation.

They were parked outside of the Warren Family Mission to give back during the cold winter months.

They distributed more than 50 large coats, 10 sleeping bags, tents and 100 pairs of shoes.

The agency often searches out community members in need and believes that, ” in America, nobody should freeze to death.”

The Blue Coats say they’ll be back at the mission on Monday, January 20.