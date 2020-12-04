Youngstown Blue Coats holding another donation drive to benefit area’s homeless

In November, they were able to fill their entire blue bus with donated items

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday you’ll have another chance to help the homeless in our area stay warm this winter.

The Youngstown Blue Coats will be back out at the Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown taking donations of adult outerwear.

The Blue Coats are a group founded by veterans to help the homeless around the Valley survive the winter months.

In November, they were able to fill their entire blue bus with donated items.

“They had it organized in there with bins and where to put stuff. It was cool. They kind of tricked out the bus to make it look like it was for donations instead of kids and it really worked well. They knew what they were doing and it was wonderful. So we are hoping that we will get just as many if not more people on the 4th,” said Tricia Perry, with the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

You can drop off donations Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.