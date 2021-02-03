Youngstown block watch group looking for donations, volunteers for annual Easter Egg Hunt

This year's event will be drive-thru style due to the pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ICU Block Watch in Youngstown is looking for donations and volunteers for this year’s East Egg Hunt, which will be held on March 28.

This will be the sixth year for the event. Last year’s hunt was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year will be a drive-thru style to protect participants from COVID-19.

“Stay in the car and everyone wears a mask, be safe,” said Victoria Allen, president of ICU Block Watch.

They need donations or candy, gender-neutral prizes for ages 2-16 and volunteers to help pass things out the day of the event and prepare bags of candy.

“Our kids have gotten the short-end of the stick this whole time,” Allen said. “They can’t go to school, they can’t do anything, so we want to focus on getting them out of the house and do something fun.”

In past years, they’ve had between 700 to 1,000 participants and usually give out 40,000 pieces of candy.

Allen said people can volunteer by contact her or the ICU Block Watch on Facebook. Someone will then tell them where they can drop off prizes, candy, or how they can help.