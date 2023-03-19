EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in East Palestine will celebrate Mass with Bishop David Bonnar. The Youngstown Bishop is looking forward to being with the Parish.

Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes started around 8:30 a.m. The church resides within what once was the evacuation zone in the village.

In a statement, Bonnar shared kind words toward parishioners.

“They have truly radiated the light of Jesus in a time of darkness. I also want to pledge the continued support of the diocese and Catholic Charities in these efforts,” Bonnar said. “This has been a reminder to me of the power of community and prayer, and I am grateful for the opportunity to celebrate Mass with the community this weekend.”

The Bishop shared his gratitude towards both Our Lady of Lourdes and Saint Jude Parishes for their work done in the aftermath of the train derailment.

The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Youngstown continues collecting monetary donations, along with other necessities. They can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until noon at Our Lady of Lourdes.