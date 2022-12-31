YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Diocese Bishop David Bonnar commented on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and announced that he will be the principal celebrant for the upcoming masses praying for the Pope.

“The clergy, religious and faithful of the Diocese of Youngstown mourn the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict. Pope Benedict’s story is one of humble and faithful service to the Church rooted in a passionate commitment to promoting and protecting the Truth of the Gospel. His Episcopal Motto, ‘Cooperators of the Truth’ illustrates his uncompromising intentionality to the truth,” Bonnar said.

“May he now occupy the room prepared for him in God’s Kingdom and see God face to face,” Bonnant continued. “Together, let us pray that Pope Benedict will know God’s peace and rest.”

In addition to funeral arrangements and forms of prayer at the Vatican, Bishop Bonnar will be the principal celebrant for two diocesan Masses to pray for the deceased Pope:

Jan. 3 at 4:00 p.m. at Saint Paul Church, 241 S Main Street, North Canton

Jan. 4 at 12:10 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Columba, 154 West Wood Street, Youngstown

Parishes throughout the diocese will also be praying for Pope Emeritus Benedict at upcoming liturgies.