YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown Bishop David Bonnar is joining Pope Francis in calling for a Day of Prayer and Fasting on Wednesday, March 2.

This comes in light of the war in Ukraine. Pope Francis has spoken out about the situation in Ukraine for weeks.

He announced last week that Wednesday is a day of prayer and fasting and Bishop David Bonnar of the Youngstown Diocese is joining him. Bishop Bonnar and Pope Francis said Ash Wednesday would be a “day to be close to the sufferings of the Ukranian people.”

In a video message on the Youngstown Diocese social media, Bishop Bonnar talked about the concern for the people of Ukraine. He said it’s beyond words and “unjust.”

“We need to pray for the people of Ukraine. We need to pray for an end to this unjust action. We need to pray for an end to evil,” Bonnar said.

The Bishop is inviting everyone to donate to provide assistance to the people of Ukraine.

“I invite all to pray for the people of Ukraine and to donate on Ash Wednesday and in the coming days to provide humanitarian and spiritual assistance to the people of Ukraine and the region,” Bonnar said.

You can donate to your parish Wednesday or this coming weekend. Ash Wednesday is back to its normal ritual.

Last year ashes were sprinkled over people’s heads because of COVID-19 .This year, they will now be placed on their foreheads.