YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Rain or shine, that won’t stop the valley from having a good time for St. Patrick’s Day. Many businesses in Youngstown are getting the party started as early as 6 a.m.

Several bars and restaurants are opening early in honor of the holiday.

The green on the radar will not slow down the partying happening today. There are several events happening, so no matter where you live in the Valley, you will be able to find a party near you.

Up and down Federal and Hazel Streets the local bars will be serving up food and drinks. In downtown Youngstown, the city is hosting ShamRock the Block again this year.

For those going out today, here are some things to remember. Paid parking is available at the garage on W. Boardman and Eastern Gateway. Free parking is available at Children’s Services Lot (Commerce Street) and across the river at the B&O. IDs will be required. You must be 21 or over to attend.

Though Friday will see a little rain, the city of Youngstown says there will be a large tent so the party doesn’t stop once it starts.