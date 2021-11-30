Youngstown bar to stay closed until new judge assigned

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A downtown Youngstown club with a history of troublesome incidents will remain closed a while longer.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A downtown Youngstown club with a history of troublesome incidents will remain closed a while longer.

City workers boarded-up the windows and doors of The Social on West Commerce Street in August of last year.

At that time, officials had received a number of complaints about fights and underage drinking at the bar.

Tuesday, Judge Anthony D’Apolito recused himself from the case, indicating he had a conflict of interest. While officials find a visiting judge to take over, the bar will remain shut down.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com