Youngstown bar shooting suspect pleads not guilty to murder
Traylor Johnson is accused in a shooting death at All City Sports Bar
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The man charged in connection with a deadly Youngstown bar fight in November appeared in court on Tuesday morning.
Traylor Johnson pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder. He's accused in the shooting death of Derrick Franklin, who passed away later at the hospital.
The murder happened at All City Sports Bar on Mahoning Avenue on November 29.
Johnson turned himself in on December 14.
Johnson is jailed on a $750,000 bond.