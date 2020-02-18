Youngstown bar shooting suspect has case bound over to grand jury

Aaron Clinkscale was arrested last week for the shooting death of Ra'mon Cooper

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a shooting death at a South Avenue bar in Youngstown has had his case bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Aaron Clinkscale, 27, waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday on charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, which means the case can now be heard by the grand jury.

Clinkscale was arrested a couple days after Ra’mon Cooper, 29, was shot in the parking lot of a 2800 South Avenue bar. Police said Cooper and Clinkscale were among a group of people arguing in the bar and security told them to go outside.

The argument continued in the parking lot where Cooper was shot, police said.

Clinkscale remains in the county jail on $500,000 bond set at his arraignment.