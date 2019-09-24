Youngstown bar manager, city councilman call for bar arson to be investigated as hate crime

The west side bar was set on fire Monday with a racial slur spray painted on the wall.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The general manager of a Youngstown bar believes that a recent arson was the act of a racially-motivated hate crime.

Someone set fire to Fyrst Lounge on Steel Street in Youngstown early Monday morning.

Len Jordan, the bar’s general manager, said they broke into the bar, then poured gasoline before setting the fire. Someone also spray painted a message on the outside of the building.

“Get Out N**er” was spray painted on the back patio wall.

Jordan believes the fire being set was motivated by hate. He feels the city needs to step in and confront this situation.

“This is a reflection on what we allow and don’t allow in this city,” Jordan said.

This isn’t the first time that something like this happened at the location.

Before becoming Fyrst Lounge, City Councilman Julius Oliver experienced something very similar there.

“Somebody tried to set the building on fire through the patio. Whether they poured gas on the fence or in the patio area or threw a Molotov cocktail, they still tried to burn it down,” Oliver said.

This happened while a friend of his was leasing the building. Oliver said he was working with her on the business, but before they could even get a sign up, the building was set on fire.

Oliver said this act should be taken seriously by the city and should be investigated as a hate crime.

“In other situations around the city, schools, community centers, what have you, there have been just threats. But, that threat was taken as if something had actually happened, because something could have happened… This isn’t a threat. This is something that actually happened. This could have taken a life, and this has caused damage, and I think the city should approach it the same way they would approach a business that’s not of the culture,” Oliver said.

Oliver said there has been a history of black businesses being targeted on the west side prior to this.

Although Fyrst Lounge has received backlash from the community due to fights and shootings in the first several months of being open, Jordan said the bar has been working with the city to make it more safe.

In May, Jordan said he met with Chief of Police Robin Lees and Youngstown City Law Director Jeff Limbian and discussed ways to make the bar safer and more community friendly.

He said by mid-November, they will reopen the bar and won’t let this act of hate run them out.