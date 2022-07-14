YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the U.S. Nothern District Court of Ohio to a 2021 Youngstown bank robbery.

Magistrate Judge Thomas Wilson accepted Phillip Whitman, II’s guilty plea regarding his November 22, 2021, robbery of First National Bank on West Federal Street.

Court records state that Whitman stole approximately $1,300 and drove eastbound away from the bank on Federal Street. According to the criminal complaint, Whitman’s vehicle was identified as having a dent.

Records show that a Cadillac similar to that used in the bank robbery was located on the East Side of Youngstown.

Whitman was arrested on November 25.

Whitman will be sentenced at 11 a.m. on November 2.