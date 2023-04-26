NEW YORK (WKBN) — A Youngstown band is set to be one of only eight in the nation shown at a New York film festival.

The Vindys are set to partake in the Tribeca Film Festival in the SHORTS: BATS**T CRAZY line-up alongside videos from Lizzo and The Black Keys, among others.

The video selected for screening is “Bugs,” released on an album of the same name in 2021. Featuring a mesmerizing and hypnotic beat, “Bugs” mixed by Ryan West (Rihanna, Eminem, Jay-Z). It was also named Album of the Year by The Repository.

Metaphorically, “Bugs” is about the things that keep singer Jackie Popovec awake at night, but the video, which was directed by Peter-John Campbell of Claymore Pictures and filmed at a private home in Canfield, was inspired by her real-life experience of finding 10,000 yellow jackets behind the walls in the ceiling of her bedroom.

They took this literal story and made an inception-like dream within a dream music video where Popovec falls asleep and wakes up to insects (The Vindys band members) disturbing her. The video follows a spiraling wonderland into several scenes before waking up and realizing it was all a dream.

“The band and I were completely shocked when the ‘Bugs’ music video came out,” Popovec said. “Everything about the video screamed cinematic and creative and we could not be more honored as a small band from Youngstown, Ohio to be acknowledged by the Tribeca Film community!”

Screenings are June 9 at 8:15 p.m. at the Angelika, and June 14 and 17 at AMC 19th St. East 6 at 9:15 p.m. Tickets go on sale May 2.