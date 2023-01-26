(WKBN) — On Thursday afternoon in the rotunda of the Mahoning County Courthouse, prominent Youngstown-area defense attorney Lynn Maro stood before a crowd of 75 people. She announced she’s running for Mahoning County Prosecutor in 2024.

Maro said the reason she’s running is because she can do better than the people who have run the prosecutor’s office for the past 20 years.

Maro said there’s been mistrials in major cases because evidence wasn’t turned over, or lawyers in the Prosecutor’s Office didn’t follow the rules.

First News spoke with current prosecutor Gina DeGenova — who took over for Paul Gains after he resigned — about what Maro said.

“Well I’m not quite sure what she’s referring to, I can say that when Paul Gains took office his predecessor was fixing cases so I guess all in all, Paul Gains’ tenure I assume would be a vast improvement. Having said that, the Prosecutor’s Office tries cases — thousands and thousands of cases over the years. I’m not quite sure which ones she’s referring to,” DeGenova said.

As far as Maro running — DeGenova said we live in America and anyone who wants to run for office can do so.