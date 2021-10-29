Youngstown artist takes makeup to another level

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – She’s not your average makeup artist.

“I do anything, and I never say no to anything,” said Yashira Santiago.

And just in time for Halloween, she has a few looks only she can pull off.

“One thing just led to another where I just let my creativity flow,” Santiago said.

Yashira Santiago moved back to Youngstown three years ago. Now, people all over the area come to her for hair and makeup services. But, in addition to everyday looks, she also does special effects makeup.

“I love color, I just like color, I like transforming females and just bringing that beauty in them and that ‘wow’ and they just look at themselves so different,” Santiago said.

From clowns, to characters, even nature — she does it all.

“Look around for inspiration from other artists, or pictures and just like art, or anything,” Santiago said.

Yashira says serving others in this way is a blessing to her.

“Me being able to do this for females, it just makes me feel good about myself and about them,” Santiago said.

She also offers makeup classes for those wanting to learn more.

Still, she says loving yourself is the key to it all.

“Makeup has really made me know that, you know, you just gotta love yourself. It doesn’t matter if you have makeup on or no makeup, you just gotta be yourself,” Santiago said.