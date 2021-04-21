Youngstown arson suspect allowed to plead into mental health court

Marko Bills has his first appointment Thursday in mental health court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with setting two fires just hours apart was allowed to plead into Mahoning County Mental Health Court.

Marko Bills, 35, of Bryson Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree arson Wednesday in common pleas court before Judge Maureen Sweeney.

Bills was ordered immediately released from the county jail. If he completes the two-year program, which includes counseling and treatment and weekly court appearances, the charges against him will be erased.

Bills is accused of setting fires June 24, first at the Family Dollar store at Market Street and St. Louis Avenue on the south side, then, at his own home on the north side.

The store suffered heavy smoke damage and has not reopened. The house sustained heavy damage.

Arson investigators said Bills called authorities and confessed to both fires.

Bills first court date will be Thursday.