Youngstown-area organizations team up to attract new businesses

Leaders with the two organizations hope the new partnership will allow them to better serve their clients

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders with both the Youngstown Business Incubator downtown and the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers’ Coalition have agreed to form a partnership.

Directors with both organizations said their new agreement will allow them to work together to help attract new businesses to the area and help those existing clients with YBI to grow and expand.

“They have a lot of strengths and they do a lot of programming that complements what we do but it’s not the work that we do, and as a result of that, I think there’s a lot of commonalities where we can find new ways to work together,” said YBI CEO Barb Ewing.

Leaders with the two organizations hope the new partnership will allow them to better serve their clients.