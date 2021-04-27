Youngstown Area Jewish Federation mourns death of former executive

This is a 2008 image of Sam Kooperman from 27 First News files.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation released a statement Tuesday on the death of former executive vice president Sam Kooperman.

“Sam was our leader who changed the Jewish community for the better,” said Andrew Lipkin, Federation CEO. “He was known throughout the Valley as a pillar of the community, a tireless worker and a devoted champion for all.”

Kooperman spent 41 years in various roles in the community, 30 of them as a leader, the Federation wrote. He started as a program, youth and camp director and later became head of the Women’s Division and the Combined Jewish Appeal. He was named executive vice president in 1985, a position he held until 2014.

“Under Sam’s leadership, the Federation became the leading nonprofit community agency that it is today,” Federation officials wrote.

An endowment has been set up in his name.

Arrangements are being handled by Shriver-Allison-Courtley-Weller-King Funeral home in Youngstown.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shriver-Allison-Courtley-Weller-King Funeral Home, 292 Madison Ave., Youngstown. A graveside service will be held the same day at 1:30 p.m. at El Emeth Granada Cemetery.

Samuel “Sam” Kooperman was 74.