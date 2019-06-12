Youngstown-area Goodwill opens mock pharmacy for job training

It will help get people ready for careers at CVS stores

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Area Goodwill has a new job training lab.

The new lab is a partnership between Goodwill and CVS. The company helped build a mock pharmacy store inside the Goodwill.

Clients will get the job skills they need to work inside most retail shops.

Goodwill helps people with disabilities or other barriers to employment.

“It looks just like a CVS store. I have the curriculum in order to train people for retail experience. That includes register, merchandising and customer service skills,” said Emily McHenry, the Youngstown Area Goodwill’s community engagement and training specialist.

Goodwill expects to train about 350 people in the new training lab each year.

Goodwill is located at 2747 Belmont Avenue.