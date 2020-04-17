Youngstown Area Goodwill offers online coding, medical billing courses for free

There are some qualifications that must be met to take advantage of the free courses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Area Goodwill is offering free coding and medical billing classes online.

A six-month course will get you three certifications.

“You get the certified medical administrative assistant, or the CMAA, the certified billing and coding specialist, CBCS, and the certified customer service professional, which is CCSP,” said Emily McHenry, interim director of mission services.

The program started in February. There is no enrollment period, meaning you can join at any time and it’s completely online.

McHenry says with the classes being online, and many people spending more time at home, it’s a good time to take advantage of this opportunity.

Anyone who enrolls will get a free Chromebook to use during the courses, and can keep it afterward. This will help anyone who may not have a laptop or computer.

With the COVID-19 crisis affecting thousands in the country, McHenry says we may see a need for more workers in the medical field, and this program can help.

“Through this, you’re learning how to function and perform in a medical environment, doing billing and coding for insurance purposes. You’re also learning customer service skills,” she said.

There are some qualifications that must be met to take advantage of the free courses. You can find out more information by contacting 330-759-7921 ext. 1211 or email workforcedevelopment@goodwillyoungstown.org.