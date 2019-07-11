Youngstown-area doctor accused of child sex crimes will stay in Florida for now

Dr. Albert Aiad-Toss is charged with traveling to Ashland, Ohio to have sex with a 12-year-old girl he met online

ASHLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown-area doctor accused of sex crimes with a 12-year-old girl will stay in Florida for the time being.

Dr. Albert Aiad-Toss, 51, of Canfield, faces a charge of first-degree felony rape. He practiced as an emergency room doctor at Mercy Health in Boardman as a contracted doctor through Alteon Health.

Mercy Health has said he will no longer be caring for patients there.

Aiad-Toss was arrested in Florida last Friday. He was coming back to the U.S. after a trip to Peru.

Investigators say Aiad-Toss met the girl through a network of young teens he corresponded with on the internet.

“For the last several weeks, we’ve been uncovering evidence that indicates this doctor traveled to a hotel in Ashland County to engage in sex with a 12-year-old girl local to the Ashland area,” Prosecutor Chris Tunnell said.

Aiad-Toss is currently jailed in Broward County, Florida. In court Thursday, he refused extradition to Ohio.

Aiad-Toss is scheduled to appear in court in Florida again August 1.

If he is convicted of the charge, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Anyone with information about Aiad-Toss that could help the investigation is asked to call prosecutors at 419-289-8857.