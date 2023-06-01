YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Youngstown has announced plans for its free summer movie series this year.
The movies will be shown at Wean Park, located at 229 E. Front Street. Concessions will be sold by Rayen Early College’s National Honor Society.
The schedule is as follows:
- June 26 – Jaws (1975)
- July 3 – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (2017)
- July 10 – Jumanji (1995)
- July 17 – Big Hero 6 (2014)
- July 24 – Elf (2003)
- August 7 – Field of Dreams (1989)
- August 14 – Wakanda Forever (2022)