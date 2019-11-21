Youngstown and Warren reportedly hold highest unemployment rates in Ohio

Youngstown and Warren have had the highest employment rates for seven months out of the year so far

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services released its latest unemployment numbers and two Valley communities are at the top of the list.

Warren and Youngstown held the top two spots for the highest unemployment rates for the past three months.

August Youngstown unemployment rate – 7.5% Warren unemployment rate – 7.5%

September Youngstown unemployment rate – 7.0% Warren unemployment rate – 7.2%

October Youngstown unemployment rate – 6.8% Warren unemployment rate – 6.9%



Altogether, Youngstown and Warren have had the highest employment rates for seven months out of the year so far.

Both cities also held the highest unemployment rates for the annual average of 2018.

For 2018, Youngstown and Warren both held an unemployment rate of 7.3%.

As for county numbers, Trumbull County ranks seventh and Mahoning County rates 12th out of 88 counties.