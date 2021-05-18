Youngstown AMR officers announce new program encouraging new EMTs

This week is National EMS Week, and AMR celebrated by announcing a new program designed to help fill a need for first responders

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week is National EMS Week, and AMR celebrated by announcing a new program designed to help fill a need for first responders here in the Valley.

At the AMR offices in Youngstown Tuesday afternoon, the company announced a new program that pays prospective employees while they train.

Youngstown Fire Department Chief Finley was there, and he believes that these new EMTs will fill a desperate need for the city.

“People getting trained as basic EMTs, and the minute they get done, they’re able to get on an ambulance. Now, the more people we have, the more people we can put on the street,” Finley said.

Although graduates will work for AMR for a minimum of two years, Finley says EMT training is a necessity for new firefighters.

“To get on a fire department nowadays, you have to be, at minimum, an EMT. All fire chiefs would want to have paramedics, but at the minimum, you have to be an EMT,” Finley said.

Alycia Bailes always wanted to be a paramedic, and the program gave her the chance to finally pursue her dream.

“So, I am a full time mom, so I really couldn’t go to school and do any of that. So, this gave me a great opportunity to be able to earn while I learn,” Bailes said.

Kevin Deeter took the opportunity to become an EMT after one saved the life of a loved one.

“I really didn’t want to be one at all until one of my loved ones was saved. They were, like, dead for a few minutes technically, and they were brought back to life by EMTs and paramedics,” Deeter said.

AMR’s program found success in other cities, and the company thinks it will stick around for a while to help more people to become EMTs and paramedics.

“We’re super excited about it,” said Edward Powers, AMR regional director of operations. “I think we’ll do good things with it here. It’s going to be an excellent way for us to keep our pipeline or future employees full.”