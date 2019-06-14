Youngstown Amphitheatre marks opening with local talent

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre will mark its opening day with performances by local talent.

“First Look Friday” is free, but tickets are required. You can pick up a ticket at the box office when you arrive.

The event begins with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. followed by entertainment provided by The Sensations, Geo C and Tha Storm and The Props.

Sunglasses will be given away, local vendors will be on hand, and limited-edition t-shirts will be available.

The opening of the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre means big things for downtown Youngstown. The proximity of the venue to the Covelli Centre and the newly-lit Huntington Community Alley and park, which connects the two venues, is just part of the plan to drive the downtown economy.

The vision is the overall look as you come over the Market Street Bridge into the city.

“I think the most unique thing is this entire 22-acre project where you have the Covelli Centre on one side, the amphitheatre on the other and in between you have a beautiful urban park,” said Eric Ryan, president of JAC Live and JAC Management Group. “You can see the Youngstown sign, which will be going in next week. I think that will be a social media and Instagram kind of hub where we are going to see pictures for the next 100 years.”

The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre will be home to several events this summer. Besides big-name acts, the venue will host several other activities including movie nights, a wine and jazz festival and poetry fest, to name a few.

Ryan says the lineup is designed to appeal to many tastes.

“The first year our of our schedule we did that, but we want to do it even more. We want to hit every genre and have everybody come down. This is everybody’s park and amphitheatre, and we hope we can bring all the different genres that make just about everybody happy,” Ryan said.

You can find a complete list of events at on the amphitheatre website at theyoungstownfoundationamp.com.

There is a lot of lawn space at the venue, so you can always bring a blanket, but lawn chairs cannot be more than 9 inches from the ground, which is not a standard lawn chair. Beach chairs are recommended. Chairs can be rented at the event.

This report corrects an earlier version that said tickets to the “First Look Friday” event could be obtained online, they cannot. Those tickets can be picked up at the box office.