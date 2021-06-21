Youngstown Amphitheatre kicks off summer with first movie of the season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After the rain passed Monday, it was a perfect night to spend time outside where the first outdoor movie night of the season was held in downtown Youngstown.

The Youngstown Summer Movie Series is back for the 2021 season. The movies are shown on Mondays at 9 p.m. and they’re completely free.

The movie series runs from June through August.

Movies will be shown on the lawn of Wean Park near downtown with concessions available as well.

On Monday, they showed “Captain Marvel.”

The host, Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki says they are very excited to start the movies back up again.

“Last year, we did not do it because of COVID, so it as a real bummer, but so we are, like, really excited to have it back this year,” Lyras-Bernacki said.

Some of the movies that will be shown this summer are Disney’s “Coco,” “Do The Right Thing” starring Spike Lee and the 2021 film “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

July 9 will be a little different. Attendees can watch the movie “42” at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater.

“This year, the Youngstown movies, we have some a little bit of different movies. We have to do the right thing. We have some independent movies,” Lyras-Bernacki said.

The movies are free and anyone is welcomed to attend. They just ask that you bring something to sit on and your favorite movie snacks.

“I’m so excited. It’s usually so much fun. I just love when everyone gets together, and I just love that the community is all together ’cause there is usually not a lot going on in Youngstown. And when there is something for the whole community, it’s really nice,” said Hollis Bernacki at the event Monday night.

Next week, they will be showing “Coco.”