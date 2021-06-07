Youngstown Amphitheatre welcoming Counting Crows to stage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Counting Crows are going on tour after releasing their first album in nearly seven years, and in June, their Butter Miracle tour will be coming to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

The tour kicks off August 7 at the Hard Rock Atlantic City and will run for 32 days across the U.S.

Counting Crows will be coming to the Youngstown Amphitheatre on August 10.

Pre-sale tickets are available here Wednesday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to Thursday, June 10, at 10 p.m.. Tickets will be sold online only on these dates with the password: SUMMER.

Tickets will also be on sale Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and at the Southwoods Health Box Office.

Ticket prices are $125, $75, $65, $49.50 and $40.