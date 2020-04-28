Youngstown among top 10 cities taking a bigger hit by the pandemic

Pittsburgh comes in at 50 and Cleveland at 69

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some cities more than others are feeling the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, and Youngstown is one of them.

According to a report from Lending Tree, cities most vulnerable to being impacted by the pandemic are those that rely heavily on businesses in the food accommodation sector. Retail, arts, entertainment and recreation are factors, too.

In Youngstown, 27.5% of businesses come from those sectors with 1,993 retail businesses, 1,188 food service establishments, and 176 arts and recreation venues.

The Youngstown-metro area comes in 10th nationwide for areas feeling the biggest blow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Myrtle Beach comes in at number one followed by Salisbury, Maryland and Scranton, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh comes in at 50 and Cleveland at 69.

The least vulnerable cities include Salt Lake City, Denver, and Minneapolis. These areas are less reliant on food and entertainment sectors.