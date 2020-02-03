Youngstown Air Reserve Station to resume normal operations

They say all employees are to return to work as normally scheduled Monday, February 3

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Air Reserve Station will resume normal operations Monday, February 3.

Base civil engineers and contractors have fully investigated and repaired issues related to the previously reported gas leaks.

Col Casey Dodds, vice commander of the 910th Airlift Wing, appreciates the assistance of Dominion Energy, Adam – Eve Plumbing and YARS personnel during this incident.

“The patience, professionalism and flexibility were key to resolving this situation without injury or damage to infrastructure,” Dodds said.

YARS Operations Group Commander Lt. Col. Jeff Shaffer says multiple leaks were discovered on the base on January 28 last week.

A spokesperson with Dominion Energy says the company has tested all of Dominion’s equipment and it’s working as it should, but crews did help base personnel locate the leaks for the repairs that need to be made.