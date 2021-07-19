Youngstown Air Reserve Station needs help with current mission: recruiting employees

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – We’ve been reporting how businesses need employees, restaurants need waiters and cooks and schools need substitutes and bus drivers. Well, the need for employees has now also hit the Youngstown Air Reserve Station (YARS) in Vienna.

YARS is looking for recruits. Officials say it’s the best-kept secret because of all the career opportunities that they have, like medical, aviation, civil engineering, police, fire and much more.

Officials say going into the reserves opens up so many doors for people, from helping you get a college degree to networking.

“When you join our team, you kind of join a fraternity, if you will, of military people that help each other out and they put you on point to other opportunities as well,” said Eric Jackson, a technical sergeant.

YARS specializes in part-time and local service. There are also opportunities to go full-time.

It’s one weekend a month and two weeks a year and you can choose where you want to stay. It includes benefits and low-cost health care.

“These air crafts, they fly missions daily and they need people to maintenance them, fix them, fly them and support that mission. So, you know, if that’s something you’re interested in, there’s a pathway for that here as well,” Jackson said.

Jackson says the Air Force Reserve has done a lot for him. He did three years in the Army infantry before he decided to go into the family branch of the Air Force. He had the opportunity to be a cop, get into ophthalmology and do volunteer missions for humanitarian efforts.

“Definitely things that I really enjoyed and I wouldn’t want to not have experience-wise,” Jackson said.

If you’d like more information about the Air Force Reserves, head over to YARS’ website or call 330-623-7293.