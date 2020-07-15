Youngstown Air Reserve Station could be getting $270 million for 2 new planes

The bill also includes money for additive manufacturing research and development, laser research and innovative cooling material for military equipment, among other projects

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Air Reserve Station could be getting $270 million in federal defense money.

A House subcommittee approved the 2021 fiscal year defense spending bill, which includes money for two new C-130J aircraft at the airbase in Vienna.

The bill also includes money for additive manufacturing research and development, laser research and innovative cooling material for military equipment, among other projects.

Congressman Tim Ryan, who made the announcement, said it also allocates tens of thousands of dollars for what he called “cutting-edge manufacturing of the future.”

“To take all of the positive things that are happening in our community and throw $270 million to it, whether it’s the C-130Js, or the research and development around batteries, around avionics, around additive manufacturing, advanced manufacturing,” he said. “Our communities in northeast Ohio have a legacy of old manufacturing and we’re going to make sure we win the manufacturing of the future.”

He said it’s an investment in our future.

“As we recognize how difficult times are now for our community and the country economically, we want to make sure that when we come out of the coronavirus, when we come out of the lockdowns and all the uncertainty, that our communities are positioned to win the future. And that’s what the money is for, that’s what this money is all about — making sure that our young kids have an opportunity to stay in our community, work in our community and have good, cutting-edge jobs.”

Ryan said he wants the federal government to support what’s happening in the Valley.

“My job is to make sure that we’re connecting the dots. That the federal government is backing us up, making investments into the jobs of the future so once we land a battery plant, once we land an electric truck company, we want to make sure that those companies will consistently be on the cutting edge of those technologies as we move into the future.”

Ryan said the bill should hit the House floor this week for a vote, then quickly move on to the Senate.