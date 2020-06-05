Youngstown adjusts summer camps, keeps some park services closed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While Governor Mike DeWine is permitting summer camps and activities to resume June 10, city officials have decided to keep some services, programs and camps closed.
The 2020 Summer Camp Program is being replaced with a Summer Activities Program with restrictions, while other activities, programs and facilities will remain closed and include the following:
- Parks and Pavilion rental
- Parks outdoor restrooms and pavilions
- Northside Pool
- Splash pads
- Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center
- Henry Stambaugh Golf Course
- Playgrounds and playground equipment
- Basketball courts
- Workout equipment at all city parks
Walking trails will remain open at all parks. Social guidelines should be followed.