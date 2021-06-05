Youngstown activists to hold anti-violence rally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An anti-violence rally will be held in Youngstown on Sunday starting at noon.

Take Back the Hood will be on the corner of Hillman and West Warren Avenues. People will meet there and walk to Oak Hill Collaboration.

“We bring the community together, you know, and try to support each other and uplift each other, as well as get the message out to the people that are doing the violence that, you know, we’re tired of it,” said community activist Will “Shimmie” Miller.

Then they can share thoughts on what’s happening in the city.

“We can’t just keep talking about it. We actually have to get inside the neighborhoods and actually speak to people and see what we can do to help stop this,” said community activist Darnell Walker.

