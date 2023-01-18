YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Popular author Chuck Palahniuk is running a nationwide contest to find the best writer reading one of his stories. Wednesday night in Youngstown, one of those readings took place.

Maegan Heil came all the way from Michigan to read at Cedars West End as part of what’s called Midwest Story Night.

The readings were being taped and Palahniuk will pick the top three, who will receive $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000.

There are only three cities hosting the readings: Portland, Oregon; the Bronx, New York and Youngstown, Ohio.

“I feel that Youngtown has a lot to offer storywise. I mean, writers can hang out here. They can just melt into Mill Creek Park and nobody will even know you’re here,” said event organizer Kerri Rickard.

There will be three other Midwest Story Nights on March 22, April 19 and May 17 before Palahniuk selects the winners. All of the readings will take place at Cedars West End.