Youngsown City Schools plan to continue meal giveaway over spring break

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The CEO of Youngstown City Schools has reversed his original decision and now decided to serve meals next week at the start of spring break.

The meals will be handed out on Monday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The locations are McGuffey, Kirkmere, Harding, Taft, Williamson and East High.

Paul C. Bunn and the old Princeton school will also be added for Monday, but it has not yet been decided if they’ll continue to be locations. They will have limited food.

Initially, CEO Justin Jennings announced meals would not be served the week of spring break.

School board member Ron Shadd then sent an email to several politicians criticizing Jennings’ decision.

“My position is that the district is providing relief to children and families during the pandemic and there should be no arbitration stop in that relief due to it just being spring break,” Shadd said.