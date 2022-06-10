SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – An aspiring scientist in Salem took top honors at a state science fair.

Alexander Rea, a sixth-grader at St. Paul in Salem, was awarded the first place Gordon J. Aubrecht Award for Outstanding Physics Projects (fifth and sixth-grade category).

The recognition was awarded at the Ohio Academy of Science State Science Fair.

Rea’s project “How Does Weight Affect a Drone?” was given a superior rating both at the District and State competitions by the judges. He qualified for the state competition after receiving a “superior” rating earlier this spring at the Lake-to-River District 15 Science Day at Youngstown State University, as well as the Best Middle School Project Award and the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority 529 Award for Excellent Achievement.

In the fall, Rea will be invited to speak briefly about his project at the meeting of the Southern Ohio Section American Association of Physics Teachers.

St. Paul School in Salem is the only Ohio STEM-designated PK-6 school in Columbiana County and features rigorous academics in our STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) learning ecosystem.